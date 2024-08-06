Matches (21)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
Originals vs Invincibles, 18th Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Manchester, August 06, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Originals
L
L
W
W
L
Invincibles
W
W
W
L
T
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W10 M • 293 Runs • 32.56 Avg • 120.08 SR
MO-W10 M • 104 Runs • 20.8 Avg • 104 SR
OI-W10 M • 257 Runs • 25.7 Avg • 132.47 SR
OI-W10 M • 224 Runs • 32 Avg • 130.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 14.9 SR
MO-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 14.27 SR
OI-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 14.61 SR
OI-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 11.92 SR
SQUAD
MO-W
OI-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|06 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition News
Kate Cross haunts Manchester Originals in Northern Derby
Annabel Sutherland leads the way before England quick bundles out former side for 92
Marizanne Kapp vs Deepti Sharma ends in dramatic tie
London Derby finishes level off the final ball after overseas allrounders trade blows in Lord's thriller
Sarah Bryce hits 51 not out to keep Welsh Fire burning
Trent Rockets slip to third straight defeat after under-powered batting effort
Amy Jones hits 51 then takes six catches to keep Brave winless
Ellyse Perry takes three wickets in six balls as Phoenix win first home game