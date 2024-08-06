Matches (21)
Originals vs Invincibles, 18th Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Manchester, August 06, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Manchester Originals (Women) FlagManchester Originals (Women)
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
Tomorrow
10:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 293 Runs • 32.56 Avg • 120.08 SR
KE Bryce
10 M • 104 Runs • 20.8 Avg • 104 SR
A Capsey
10 M • 257 Runs • 25.7 Avg • 132.47 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 224 Runs • 32 Avg • 130.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 14.9 SR
FMK Morris
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 14.27 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 14.61 SR
R MacDonald-Gay
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 11.92 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
MO-W
OI-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Bethan Ellis 
Allrounder
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Phoebe Graham 
Bowler
Danielle Gregory 
Bowler
Liberty Heap 
Batter
Eve Jones 
Allrounder
Emma Lamb 
Batting Allrounder
Alice Monaghan 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fi Morris 
Bowler
Eleanor Threlkeld 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Laura Wolvaardt 
Opening Batter
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Match days06 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W43160.034
NSC-W42151.350
LS-W42150.230
OI-W4215-0.265
BP-W4224-0.575
MO-W4224-0.599
TR-W41320.155
SB-W4031-0.359
Full Table