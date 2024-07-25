Matches (18)
Originals vs Fire, 3rd Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Jul 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Manchester, July 25, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Originals
L
L
L
W
L
Fire
L
W
W
L
NR
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W7 M • 237 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 123.43 SR
MO-W10 M • 160 Runs • 16 Avg • 119.4 SR
WF-W10 M • 316 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 150.47 SR
WF-W7 M • 262 Runs • 37.43 Avg • 138.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 12.61 SR
MO-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 6 Econ • 11.37 SR
WF-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 12.72 SR
WF-W7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 19 SR
SQUAD
MO-W
WF-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|25 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
