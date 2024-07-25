Matches (18)
Originals vs Fire, 3rd Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Jul 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Manchester, July 25, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Manchester Originals (Women) FlagManchester Originals (Women)
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
batters to watch
L Wolvaardt
7 M • 237 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 123.43 SR
EL Lamb
10 M • 160 Runs • 16 Avg • 119.4 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 316 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 150.47 SR
SIR Dunkley
7 M • 262 Runs • 37.43 Avg • 138.62 SR
bowlers to watch
S Ecclestone
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 12.61 SR
FMK Morris
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6 Econ • 11.37 SR
S Ismail
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 12.72 SR
FR Davies
7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 19 SR
SQUAD
MO-W
WF-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Bethan Ellis 
Allrounder
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Phoebe Graham 
Bowler
Danielle Gregory 
Bowler
Liberty Heap 
Batter
Eve Jones 
Allrounder
Emma Lamb 
Batting Allrounder
Alice Monaghan 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fi Morris 
Bowler
Eleanor Threlkeld 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Laura Wolvaardt 
Opening Batter
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Match days25 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W11022.250
BP-W1010-2.250
LS-W-----
MO-W-----
NSC-W-----
SB-W-----
TR-W-----
WF-W-----
Full Table