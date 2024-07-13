Matches (20)
Kovai vs Nellai, 11th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jul 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (N), Coimbatore, July 13, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Lyca Kovai Kings FlagLyca Kovai Kings
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Sai Sudharsan
5 M • 285 Runs • 71.25 Avg • 167.64 SR
J Suresh Kumar
10 M • 279 Runs • 27.9 Avg • 157.62 SR
G Ajitesh
10 M • 334 Runs • 47.71 Avg • 153.91 SR
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 252 Runs • 28 Avg • 158.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 10.58 SR
K Gowtham Thamarai
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 14.38 SR
R Sonu Yadav
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 16.28 SR
S Mohan Prasath
10 M • 7 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 29.42 SR
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days13 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
NRK22040.394
LKK22040.350
TRI21121.275
DD21120.022
CSG3122-0.021
SAL3122-0.097
SMP2112-1.452
TT2020-0.400
