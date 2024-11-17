Matches (38)
vs Bangladesh, Tour Match at Coolidge, WI vs BAN, Nov 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Tour Match, Coolidge, November 17 - 18, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
West Indies Select XI
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Today, 2:00 PM
29m
Match details
Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days15,16,17,18 November 2024 - day (2-day match)
West Indies vs Bangladesh News

Holder to miss Bangladesh Tests for shoulder rehab; Phillip, Sinclair return

Alzarri Joseph is also back after he was rested for the last Test series, but not as vice-captain

Salahuddin hopes to leave his imprint in short stint as Simmons' assistant

"If I can have even a minimum impact, it will be worth it, despite how much time I have till the Champions Trophy"

Injured Shanto and Mushfiqur ruled out of West Indies Tests

Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes over as captain, while Shahadat Hossain has been named Shanto's replacement

Mohammad Salahuddin appointed Bangladesh's senior assistant coach

The BCB president says Salahuddin is the "ideal candidate" for the role

Shanto to continue as Bangladesh captain for ODIs against Afghanistan

Squads for Bangladesh's tour to the West Indies in November are yet to be announced

