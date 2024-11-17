Matches (38)
vs Bangladesh, Tour Match at Coolidge, WI vs BAN, Nov 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Tour Match, Coolidge, November 17 - 18, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
D
Bangladesh
W
L
L
L
L
Match details
|Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 November 2024 - day (2-day match)
West Indies vs Bangladesh News
Holder to miss Bangladesh Tests for shoulder rehab; Phillip, Sinclair return
Alzarri Joseph is also back after he was rested for the last Test series, but not as vice-captain
Salahuddin hopes to leave his imprint in short stint as Simmons' assistant
"If I can have even a minimum impact, it will be worth it, despite how much time I have till the Champions Trophy"
Injured Shanto and Mushfiqur ruled out of West Indies Tests
Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes over as captain, while Shahadat Hossain has been named Shanto's replacement
Mohammad Salahuddin appointed Bangladesh's senior assistant coach
The BCB president says Salahuddin is the "ideal candidate" for the role