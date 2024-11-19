Hasan Murad hat-trick headlines Bangladesh's warm-up game on West Indies tour

Bangladesh 253 for 7 dec (Jaker 48, Mahidul 41, Litton 31, Holder 2-48) drew with West Indies Select XI 87 for 9 (Melius 23, Murad 3-1, Mahmud 2-15)

Rain couldn't completely dent Bangladesh's only practice match on their tour of the West Indies, as the visitors had a pretty good outing against the West Indies Select XI in Coolidge.

After the four-and-a-half-hour delay on the second day, Bangladesh reduced the hosts to 87 for 9, with rookie left-arm spinner Hasan Murad bagging a hat-trick. Murad removed Daniel Beckford, Navin Bidaisee and Chaim Holder back-to-back in the 28th over, after which Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons immediately signaled the end of the match.

The Bangladesh bowlers had a moderate workout on the second day. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each, while Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also got one apiece.

One of Mahmud's strikes, which came on the first evening, included that of the West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who was also leading the West Indies Select XI. That might end up boosting his confidence ahead of the first Test against West Indies, which starts in Antigua on Friday.

Earlier in the game, Bangladesh had batted for 73.2 overs on the first day, before declaring on 253 for 7. Jaker Ali and Mahidul Islam had retired on 48 and 41, respectively. Litton Das , who had missed the second Test against South Africa at home last month due to fever, retired on 31 to kickstart the West Indies tour.

Mominul Haque, Bangladesh's most experienced cricketer on tour, also made 31. Bangladesh's concerns, though, will continue to revolve around the opening batters Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan, who both got out cheaply.