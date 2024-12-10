Matches (10)
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Basseterre,WI vs BAN, Dec 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Basseterre, December 10, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KU Carty
10 M • 420 Runs • 60 Avg • 83.83 SR
SE Rutherford
7 M • 371 Runs • 123.67 Avg • 121.24 SR
Soumya Sarkar
10 M • 355 Runs • 44.38 Avg • 93.17 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 66.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS Joseph
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 26.38 SR
G Motie
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 41 SR
Shoriful Islam
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 35.46 SR
Taskin Ahmed
6 M • 13 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 24.92 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
BAN
Player
Role
Shai Hope (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brandon King (vc)
Top order Batter
Jediah Blades 
-
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Amir Jangoo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Marquino Mindley 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4814
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days10 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs Bangladesh News

WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase

A come-from-behind batting display ended West Indies' 11-match ODI losing streak against Bangladesh

WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase

West Indies will seek to build on recent gains against new-look Bangladesh

West Indies are in form, but Bangladesh have been boosted by the inclusion of players - like Soumya Sarkar - who took Rangpur Riders to the GSL title

West Indies will seek to build on recent gains against new-look Bangladesh

Rangpur win GSL as final goes ahead despite uncertainty over three players

Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain and Soumya Sarkar are part of the ODI squad that will begin its series against West Indies two days after the GSL final

Rangpur win GSL as final goes ahead despite uncertainty over three players

Bangladesh's Jamaica win: No Big Five, but unlikely heroes do the job

The question now remains: can they follow up this success with any consistency? All eyes on the ODIs that begin this weekend in St Kitts then

Bangladesh's Jamaica win: No Big Five, but unlikely heroes do the job

Simmons praises Bangladesh's 'positive attitude' in bouncing back from first Test defeat

Nahid Rana comes in for special approval: "We under-rated the young fast bowler's ability to assess the situation"

Simmons praises Bangladesh's 'positive attitude' in bouncing back from first Test defeat
