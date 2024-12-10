Matches (10)
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Basseterre,WI vs BAN, Dec 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Basseterre, December 10, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
W
W
L
W
W
Bangladesh
W
L
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WI10 M • 420 Runs • 60 Avg • 83.83 SR
7 M • 371 Runs • 123.67 Avg • 121.24 SR
BAN10 M • 355 Runs • 44.38 Avg • 93.17 SR
10 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 66.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 26.38 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 41 SR
BAN9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 35.46 SR
BAN6 M • 13 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 24.92 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
BAN
Match details
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4814
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|10 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
West Indies vs Bangladesh News
WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase
A come-from-behind batting display ended West Indies' 11-match ODI losing streak against Bangladesh
West Indies will seek to build on recent gains against new-look Bangladesh
West Indies are in form, but Bangladesh have been boosted by the inclusion of players - like Soumya Sarkar - who took Rangpur Riders to the GSL title
Rangpur win GSL as final goes ahead despite uncertainty over three players
Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain and Soumya Sarkar are part of the ODI squad that will begin its series against West Indies two days after the GSL final
Bangladesh's Jamaica win: No Big Five, but unlikely heroes do the job
The question now remains: can they follow up this success with any consistency? All eyes on the ODIs that begin this weekend in St Kitts then