Watson and Bevan called in to revive New South Wales

Moises Henriques has also been confirmed as the state's all-format captain

Shane Watson and Michael Bevan have been called in as coaching consultants to help turn around New South Wales' on-field woes as the state attempts to rebound from its lowest ebb in 84 years.

Winless in the Sheffield Shield last season for the first time since 1938-39, Cricket NSW unveiled a raft of changes and a back-to-the-future mantra on Friday morning.

Included in those is Moises Henriques ' confirmation as an all-formats captain, taking over from Kurtis Patterson after he was dropped for the final round of the Shield last summer.

Henriques has captained NSW on 20 occasions in the Sheffield Shield in the past, but this appointment marks his first full-time ascension to the role.

Watson and Bevan will both take on jobs as consultants to coach Greg Shipperd , who himself was rushed into the top job midway through last summer after the axing of Phil Jaques.

Former Test bowlers Stuart Clark and Geoff Lawson have also been appointed selectors, joining Shipperd, NSW performance boss Greg Mail and David Freedman on the panel.

"No one at Cricket NSW was happy with what happened last season and we have now taken steps to turn things around, with the aim to build consistent success," CEO Lee Germon said.

"All of these guys come with extremely accomplished resumes and they have NSW cricket and the Blues in their DNA. That will bring a renewed edge to our structure and the playing group.

"The program is now being led by Greg Mail and Greg Shipperd and the playing squad, led by Moises (Henriques), have knuckled down in the off-season and are determined to challenge for titles.

"Now, by bringing in the collective experience and world-class skills of Michael Bevan and Shane Watson, we have added to our off-field support structure."

NSW have already made on-field moves to turn around their form with all Sheffield Shield fixtures to be played in Sydney this summer with three at the SCG and two at the state's new base at Olympic Park.