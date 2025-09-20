Bangladesh bowl with Mahedi and Shoriful in
Sri Lanka went into the game unchanged after Dunith Wellalage re-joined the team
Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl, as the Asia Cup Super Fours stage kicked off in Dubai. Chasing sides have a 70% win record at this venue and that played a big part in Litton Das' decision. He also added that he was a little "confused" by how the wicket would behave.
Sri Lanka are a side that prefers to chase in general, and Charith Asalanka said as much though, with this being a used pitch, he's not too bothered by batting first.
Sri Lanka have gone with an unchanged XI with Dunith Wellalage rejoining the team after leaving for home following his father's death. Bangladesh have made two changes with Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam coming back into the side. Offspinner Mahedi's return is presumably to combat Sri Lanka's left-hander heavy batting line-up.
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar during the pitch report noted that while the potential of dew means chasing might be easier, if it doesn't come in and the pitch continues to get drier, that equation could change. In terms of ground dimensions, one square boundary is shorter than the other.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamil Mishara, 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dunith Wellalage, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh: 1 Saif Hassan, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Litton Das (capt & wk), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Jaker Ali, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.