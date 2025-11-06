Only five teams to feature in BPL 2025-26

Five teams, down from seven last year, will take part in the 2025-26 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders are the only surviving teams from the 2024-25 season, with three other franchises - Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet - having gone through ownership changes.
This means Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi and Sylhet Strikers are out of the competition, with Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors and Sylhet Titans taking their place.
Fortune Barishal, who won the last two editions of the BPL, and Khulna Tigers are out of the tournament entirely.
The BCB's media department announced the list of participating teams on Thursday, but did not reveal any details of the new ownership.
The BPL player draft is set to take place on November 17. The tournament is likely to be held from mid-December 2025 to mid-January 2026.