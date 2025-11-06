Only five teams to feature in BPL 2025-26

This means Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi and Sylhet Strikers are out of the competition, with Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors and Sylhet Titans taking their place.

Fortune Barishal, who won the last two editions of the BPL, and Khulna Tigers are out of the tournament entirely.

The BCB's media department announced the list of participating teams on Thursday, but did not reveal any details of the new ownership.