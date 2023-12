Uncapped Bennett and Gwandu called up in Zimbabwe's squad for Ireland T20Is

Mavuta, who has played nine T20Is, featured in the home ODIs against Netherlands earlier this year but last played a T20I in May 2022, at home opposite Namibia. He has recently been scoring runs and picking up wickets for Rhinos in the domestic circuit and also helped them reach the Pro50 Championship final. He finished the tournament with a batting average of 65 while scoring 195 runs in six innings, including three fifties, and was also his team's top wicket-taker with a tally of 15 and an economy rate of just 4.84.