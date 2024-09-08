Surrey confirm Shakib Al Hasan move for Somerset fixture

Alec Stewart , Surrey's director of cricket, said it was "an easy decision" to sign Shakib Al Hasan on a one-match deal as the club confirmed his arrival for their vital County Championship fixture against Somerset at Taunton this week.

Surrey are on the hunt for a third consecutive Championship title in Stewart's final season as director of cricket and are 24 points ahead of second-placed Somerset with three matches remaining this season. They have eight players missing on England duty this week, due to clashes with the end of the Sri Lanka Test series and the start of the Australia T20Is.

Those players include Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence, who have been used as spin-bowling allrounders this season. "We've been aware for a period of time that this fixture was likely to be one where we would have a significant number of players away on England duty and, in particular, missing two of our spinning allrounders," Stewart said. "When the opportunity to bring a player of the quality of Shakib to the club came along, it was an easy decision to make.

"Shakib brings a wealth of experience and outstanding skill with bat and ball and we look forward to seeing what he can do for Surrey."

Shakib effectively replaces Sai Sudharsan , who has returned to India for the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. For Shakib, the fixture also represents the chance to play competitive cricket before Bangladesh's upcoming Test series in India.

"Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and I am pleased to get the chance to represent the club," he said. "I'm coming here to have an impact and help the team achieve their goals for the season."

With so many players unavailable, Surrey have also convinced Tom Curran to play first-class cricket for the first time in two years. Curran announced in February 2023 that he was stepping away from red-ball cricket "for my body and for my mental health" but has been named in a 15-man squad to travel to Taunton this week.

Along with Jacks and Lawrence, Surrey are also missing Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Sam Curran, Reece Topley and Jamie Overton - although they have still named seven international players in their squad. Somerset's squad includes Brett Randell, a seamer from New Zealand who has signed a short-term deal.