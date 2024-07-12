Jamie Smith unfurls his weaponry as England's keeper hunch is vindicated

While pontificating in an empty cafe at the Radisson Blu Resort in Dharamsala, one day after England's 4-1 series defeat in India, Brendon McCullum was particularly instructive, if cryptic, on facets of his team's approach that required an upgrade at the midway point of his tenure.

One was the need to be "a more refined version of what we are". The months ahead were to be used to determine what that might look like, by the start of this West Indies series.

So then - what does refinement look like? Sure, riffing on sample sizes of "one Test" is poor form. And while this is a strong West Indian attack - sharper, and with proven success in the same Australian conditions that England will face in 2025-26 - a sub-par 121 in their first innings had them up against it from the start, even before Shamar Joseph limped off.

Even so, England's 90 overs was the fourth-longest they have batted in a home innings during McCullum's tenure, while their total of 371 was the third slowest (4.12 runs per over) of their 11 300-plus scores since he took over in June 2022.

It's a shift of sorts. England's moments of accumulation felt like background music, rather than the ear-splitting thrash-metal shredding of the past two summers. Some of the dismissals had a familiar feel - Ben Duckett's edge, Ollie Pope's demise after a breezy start and Ben Stokes' susceptibility to spin - but, otherwise, these were bruising baby knee-shuffles towards something new. Namely, a better appreciation of the match situation, particularly when West Indies' attack dragged back their lengths after being too full on Wednesday evening.

But perhaps McCullum's most telling throw-forward in that Dharamsala address had come when he speculated on the futures of Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow , who had passed the gloves between themselves from the summer through to the winter. He remained diplomatic but did cite the need to assess England's "weaponry" in a bid to go "toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world". Chastened after falling to one of the best teams in the world - albeit one shorn of a handful of stars intermittently, and of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for the duration - it was clear a new dynamic keeper was on the agenda.

On that front, there was a remedy already in mind. And though Phil Salt's displays on the limited-overs tour of West Indies at the end of 2023 were fresh in the memory, and (the other) Ollie Robinson 's shift to Chester-le-Street had brought a mountain of sprightly runs, Jamie Smith was the name flashing into the minds of those that matter.

On Thursday, that name was flashing on the big screen at Lord's as well, as last man out for 70. A more than handy start to life as a Test cricketer.

Smith seemed laidback throughout, while all those watching shifted in their seats upon his arrival. The excitement about Smith has felt a long time coming: at Galle in February 2023, he produced the fastest-ever century by an England Lions player - watched live by managing director Rob Key - which led to a namecheck from Stokes all the way in New Zealand, as he prepared to lead his team in the first Test in Hamilton. Two days ago, Stokes effused that Smith "fits in perfectly with everything we want down at No.7 for us". Well then kid, what have you got?

Smith's main regret was denying Anderson a final hit in Test cricket • Getty Images

A steady hand, for a start. At the fall of Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson in the space of six balls, Smith had 45 from 93 deliveries; in keeping with the way he had accumulated the majority of his 677 runs for Surrey this season, but at a rate 28.28 points slower than his 2024 County Championship strike-rate of 76.67.

Now was time for the real audition to begin. Foakes' downfall, ultimately, came about through his inability to work effectively with the tail. An 80-minute 17 in the second innings of the fourth Test in Ranchi felt like the nail in the coffin. A harsh reminder of his lack of, well, "weaponry".

In fairness to Foakes, the pressure he had been under then was suffocating compared to the docile hum that greeted Smith at a typically ambivalent Lord's. The lead was 221 - an innings victory already on the agenda - but there were lines to be read and Smith had to oblige.

He shielded Bashir from the strike (tick) before unfurling a few boundaries (double tick). Unperturbed by the three men out on both sides, he launched Shamar over square leg for his first six in Test cricket, before bettering it with his second by sending Jayden Seales - comfortably the pick of the fast bowlers - out of the ground towards Paddington. Arguably as impressive was the way he swept Seales through square leg - bisecting the square-leg fielders - giving the casuals a glimpse of how he has been striking at 205.03 in the Blast, and why so many of his peers regard him as a generational talent.

There were errors. A scuffed heave out to deep point resulted in the direct-hit run out of Bashir - the same player he was trying to protect. A casual flick into the hands of deep square leg not only ended the England innings, but denied Anderson a final hit with the bat. They were, however, helpful regrets that might keep the hype manageable after an altogether positive outing. This, after all, is an unfamiliar role, both behind the stumps and in his batting position at No.7.

"I am slightly gutted I didn't see that last ball go for six, so that [Anderson] could have his moment against the spinner!" Smith said at stumps. "That's one thing I regret about that innings, I think.

"It's a new role for me [batting at 7 and keeping] but I'm happy to adapt. Batting with the tail is new for me as well so I am learning on the job a bit. I think I sold Bash down the river a bit with his run-out. Hopefully it gets easier for me, the longer I get to do it."

Of course, the hype won't necessarily be in his control. But he has, even before today, been a man keen to manage his own destiny.

The winter just gone, Smith opted out of the Lions tour, and even decided against putting himself up for the IPL auction - despite interest from a couple of franchises. After a decent showing for Gulf Giants in the ILT20, a tidy PSL offer came in which was also spurned. He wanted the time off to rest up and attack the County Championship season for this very moment.

"I probably went to Surrey at times batting fairly low down the order and keeping wicket, and didn't feel I was probably showing my full potential," he said. "I really wanted to go out and make a name for myself. And I guess trying for people to take notice. That's where it all stemmed from.

"These decisions are never easy decisions to make because obviously, you're losing out on one thing. But I was pretty at peace with my decisions as and when they'd come. If they wouldn't have gone so well, I'd still been happy with this decision."

For a 23-year-old, that is a whole lot of sense and clarity, which suggests he will fit right in to this England team. Crucially, his attacking whims are ripe for England's pursuit of a different kind of balance.