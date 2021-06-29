Mithali Raj has returned to the top five among women batters in ODIs after scoring 72 in her side's eight-wicket loss to England in the first ODI in Bristol on Sunday.

Raj, who gained three places on the table, got into the top five for the first time since October 2019, after adding 56 with Punam Raut and 65 with Deepti Sharma for the third and sixth wickets, respectively, during her 108-ball innings. It was a disappointing batting performance for India, who only put up 201 for 8, before going down by eight wickets with 91 balls remaining in the chase.

England opener Tammy Beaumont consolidated her spot as the top-ranked ODI batter after gaining 26 rating points, her run-a-ball 87* leading England's canter. Nat Sciver , with whom Beaumont added an unbroken stand of 119, hit 74 from as many deliveries to move up a place to No. 8.

Among England's bowlers, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone , who picked up 3 for 40 - including the wickets of Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur - gained four slots to sit at No. 10, while pacer Anya Shrubsole climbed three places up to No. 8 following returns of 2 of 33 in the match.