ESPNcricinfo Awards Women's ODI batting winner: The Athapaththu annihilation

The Sri Lanka women's captain's unbeaten hundred against New Zealand capped a triumphant 2023 for the batter, even as franchise leagues failed to take notice

Chamari Athapaththu on her 140 not out vs New Zealand, the women's ODI batting performance of the year

It's unlikely that Charles Dickens foreshadowing Chamari Athapaththu's 2023 was on anyone's bingo card, but here we are: it truly was the best of times and the worst of times. In September the Sri Lanka captain was snubbed in the WBBL overseas draft, and then in December she went unsold in the WPL auction. But before and after those dates she laid waste to all before her.

At the same venue, and with rain once more having played its part, Sri Lanka were again in trouble having lost two early wickets in pursuit of a DLS-adjusted target of 196 in 29 overs. This meant Athapaththu had had a fairly subdued start by her standards, playing out seven dots in her opening ten deliveries. Sri Lanka themselves would limp to 7 for 2 at the end of the fifth. That was the calm; the storm, as it turned out, was around the corner.

Of the next 21 overs in the chase, only three saw no boundaries. Of the 27 times the ball crossed the ropes, Athapaththu was responsible for 22. Her nine sixes were all the sixes Sri Lanka scored.

Three runs off her first ten balls would be followed by 50 off her next 20. With nary a false shot in play, she ended up pummelling her opponents into submission and finished unbeaten on 140 off just 80 deliveries, accounting for a whopping 71% of the runs in the chase.

Key moment

Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson and Molly Penfold bowled to Athapaththu in consecutive overs from the sixth to the ninth. She carted each of them for sixes. When Amelia Kerr and Fran Jonas were introduced a couple of overs later, they received the same treatment. In the V, square of the wicket… nowhere was safe. The message was clear: no matter who you bowl, it won't change a thing. Aththapathu was inevitable.

Athapaththu struck at over 125 in ODIs in the year, and at 151 in the series against New Zealand • Getty Images

The numbers

69.16 Athapathuthu's ODI average for 2023, nearly double her average in 2022 (35.83).

175 Her strike rate in this ODI. The next closest strike rate in the game was Sophie Devine's 79.16.

The closest contender