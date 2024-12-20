Glamorgan bring in Asitha Fernando for first Championship block

Glamorgan have signed Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando for the first two months of the season. He is expected to be available for seven County Championship fixtures up until the end of May.

Asitha, 27, has taken 72 wickets 26.66 in Tests and impressed on Sri Lanka's tour of England earlier this year, when he finished as the leading wicket-taker on either side as well as winning a spot on the Lord's honours board for his first-innings five-for.

He has played county cricket previously for Nottinghamshire, and will become the first Sri Lankan to represent Glamorgan.

"I would like to thank Glamorgan Cricket so much for this opportunity," Fernando said. "I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Glamorgan and to return to the county cricket scene this year.

"My last stint helped me to improve my game a lot. I am looking forward to playing with Mason [Crane], Colin [Ingram] and all of the Glamorgan team, and am hoping to do my very best during the upcoming season."

Glamorgan's director of cricket, Mark Wallace, said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome a bowler of Asitha's quality to Sophia Gardens for the start of the 2025 season.