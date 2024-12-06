GSL final in doubt after Bangladesh ask Rangpur to release three players

Rangpur reached the GSL final after beating Lahore Qalandars in Providence. After that match, Afif, Rishad and Soumya missed the flight that would have taken them from Guyana to join their Bangladesh team-mates in St Kitts.

Afif has an NOC until December 7, so he is eligible to play the GSL final. The NOCs of Soumya and Rishad, however, have expired, and the BCB has denied Rangpur's request to extend them. The franchise is trying to establish contact with BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who is on his way to New York.

With only hours to go for the GSL final, therefore, uncertainty reigns.

The tournament rules state that a team can field up to five overseas players and a minimum of six local players. Rangpur have said that they might have to forfeit the final if the BCB pulls away the three Bangladesh players.

"If they remain steadfast in their decision, Rangpur will have to forfeit the final match without even stepping onto the field," a Rangpur Riders statement said. "Such an incident would undoubtedly tarnish Bangladesh cricket's reputation on the global stage, as it is extremely rare for a team to miss a final due to a player shortage.

"Moreover, in the GSL, Rangpur is not just representing themselves but the entire nation of Bangladesh. Therefore, such an unfortunate event would be deeply disappointing for cricket enthusiasts as well."