Siraj reclaims No. 1 spot in ODI bowling rankings

Siraj has climbed eight positions to the summit of the rankings following his Asia Cup haul of ten wickets at an average of 12.20 . The highlight of that performance was the spell of 6 for 21 that dismantled Sri Lanka for 50 all out in the final. That spell - "like a dream" , according to Siraj - included a four-wicket over, a feat only achieved three times in men's ODI history before.