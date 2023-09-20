Siraj reclaims No. 1 spot in ODI bowling rankings
Displaces Hazlewood at the top of the ICC rankings following his ten-wicket haul at the Asia Cup
Mohammed Siraj is back as the No. 1 ODI bowler in the world following his spectacular show in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. This is the second time Siraj has been at the top of the table, having previously held the position between January and March 2023 before being displaced by Josh Hazlewood.
Siraj has climbed eight positions to the summit of the rankings following his Asia Cup haul of ten wickets at an average of 12.20. The highlight of that performance was the spell of 6 for 21 that dismantled Sri Lanka for 50 all out in the final. That spell - "like a dream", according to Siraj - included a four-wicket over, a feat only achieved three times in men's ODI history before.
Performances at the Asia Cup also took Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (No. 4) and Rashid Khan (No. 5) into the top five. They took two wickets apiece in the group stage. Hazlewood (second) and Trent Boult (third) complete the top five.
Kuldeep Yadav, who took five wickets at the Asia Cup with an average of 11.44 has dropped three places from sixth to ninth. Keshav Maharaj moves up from 25th to 15th after helping South Africa complete a 3-2 turnaround from 0-2 down against Australia. He took eight wickets in the series at 16.87 apiece, including 4 for 33 in the series decider.
Klaasen breaks into top ten
South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen produced a blistering 83-ball 174 against Australia in the fourth ODI, and as a result has jumped twenty places to No. 9 on the ICC rankings for ODI batters. It was a record-breaking innings in the sense that no batter has ever scored as many runs in an ODI innings at the strike rate of Klaasen's (204) previously.
Over in England, Dawid Malan has moved to a career-best 13th in ODIs after top-scoring (277 runs) in the home ODI series against New Zealand. He averaged 92.33 with a strike rate of 105.72 and is currently the highest-ranked England batter. Ben Stokes jumped up to 36th after his blistering 182 at the Oval. The top three positions remain with Babar Azam, Shubman Gill and Rassie Van der Dussen following the latest update.