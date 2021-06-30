Williamson's 101 runs in the low-scoring game took him past the 900-point mark and ten points clear of Steven Smith, who had taken over the perch two weeks ago. Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli and Joe Root complete the top five. Taylor scored 11 in the first innings, before partnering Williamson in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 96 in the second, which took New Zealand to their target. He scored 47*, and that took him up three spots to 14th place.

Conway top-scored with 54 in New Zealand's first innings - only two half-centuries were scored in the game - and that helped him continue his steep rise, the opener moving up 18 places to No. 42.

The fast-bowling foursome of Tim Southee, Boult, Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up all 20 Indian wickets in the game, the youngest of them, Jamieson, leading the way with a match haul of 7 for 61, which earned him the Player-of-the-Match award too. He moved up to a career-high 13th place among bowlers as a result, while Boult's 5 for 87 for the match took him up from 16th to 13th.

It wasn't such a happy time for the Indians, with only Ajinkya Rahane making a mark, his 49 and 15 helping him go from No. 16 to No. 13 among batters. Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, slipped back behind Jason Holder at the top of the allrounders' chart after spending a week at No. 1

Evin Lewis starred in West Indies' win in the opening T20I AFP/Getty Images

T20Is: Evin Lewis and Chris Jordan make a mark

West Indies are currently hosting South Africa in a five-match T20I series, which the visitors are leading 2-1 after three games. Only two of those games counted in the latest rankings update, and Evin Lewis , the West Indies opener who smashed 71 off just 35 balls in the opening game , has moved up from No. 13 to No. 10 among batters, while among bowlers, Fabian Allen has gone from No. 43 to No. 20.