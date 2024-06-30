Rohit Sharma: This is my greatest achievement, I wanted it badly

The India captain was thrilled to be able to give departing coach Rahul Dravid a major trophy: 'You saw how proud he was and how excited he was'

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

Just because of the desperation with which he coveted a world title, Rohit Sharma placed this T20 World Cup win as the greatest time of his career, the greatest achievement. "This has to be the greatest time, I can say that," Rohit said at the press conference after the match. "It's only because how desperately I wanted to win this. So, all the runs, all the runs that I've scored in all these years, I think it does matter, but I'm not big on stats and all of that. I think winning games for India, winning trophies for India, that is what I look forward to all the time. And having this now right beside me probably has to be, I don't know, honestly, I don't know if it's the greatest or what but it is definitely one of the greatest, I can say that."

Rohit spoke of the desperation again when asked to describe his mental state when he sunk onto the ground and celebrated the win. "I wanted this badly," he said. "It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me.

"I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that. Yeah, those are the moments you wait for and then you don't plan these things, it just happens because you're so desperate for certain things in life and I was very desperate for this in my life. So happy that we eventually crossed the line this time."

Rohit brought the trophy to the press conference. He has been close to a World Cup many times since winning his first back in 2007. He lost out on being selected in 2011 at the last moment, and had then been a critical part of India's five knockout appearances in six World Cups. The last defeat, at the end of an unbeaten run at home, left him the most heartbroken.

In the absence of a clear transition plan, Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid agreed to give it another shot. Rohit had high praise for Dravid. "More than any one of us, I think he deserved that trophy," Rohit said. "What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years, I think this was the only thing that was missing in his cabinet. I am very happy from all of us on behalf of the entire team that we could actually do this for him. You saw how proud he was and how excited he was.

Rohit Sharma stressed how much the victory was for, and because of, Rahul Dravid • Getty Images

"He's done so much for Indian cricket when he played. Over the last three years, he has worked hard with this team. He has had to suppress his instincts on many an occasion because it is not that easy for the boys to match his wavelength. So Rahul bhai suppressed himself. He learnt what the boys wanted. He prioritised that. Rahul bhai did that for the whole team. He tried to understand what the boys wanted, and what is needed to be given to the boys. Because eventually we have to do the job, Rahul bhai can't go and bat.

"For three years he has provided the boys role clarity. The boys who are not with the team, he has stayed in touch with them: keep telling him what is up with the team, when they can come ack, what their role will be when they come back. Rahul is a studious person. He was the first one to take care of this when he came: we have to tell the boys what we want from them."

Rohit hinted at some disagreement among the brains trusts ahead of the final, but as a captain he ruled he needed to bat first. He has won four of his six IPL titles batting first. "I'm a believer of just having runs on the board in big games," he said. "That's how my mind works. It is not necessary that everyone thinks like that in the team.

Rohit Sharma: 'I was very desperate for this in my life' • Getty Images

"But I have a decision to make and I made it very clear that no matter how the pitch is, whatever it is, we have to try and put runs on the board and then fight it out. You have the talent in your bowling and I have seen what the guys have done with the ball. So, I had that confidence that whatever score we have, we can try and defend it.

"I know the result came in our favour, but even if the result didn't come in our favour, I would have still completely backed the decision of batting first. Although I thought the pitch really played well, throughout the 40 overs the pitch was really good. It didn't grip as such, which we really thought it would after the first half, with the sun beating down so hard, there is no grass on the pitch, it looks a lot drier. But obviously a lot of rolling and water must have gone in there to make it nice and hard. But, yeah, that was the thought and we were very clear with that decision as well, that we want to put runs on the board and try and defend it later."