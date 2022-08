Jhulan Goswami returns for India's ODI series in England

Allrounder Dayalan Hemalatha , who played an ODI last year for the first time since February 2019, also found a place in both white-ball squads. She scored 272 runs for Railways in the 2021-22 domestic T20 tournament - the most for her side - and showed her all-round skills in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy - taking eight wickets and making 67 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 117.54 while batting in the lower-middle order.