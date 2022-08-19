Jhulan Goswami returns for India's ODI series in England
Kiran Prabhu Navgire, who plays for Nagaland, gets her maiden international call-up
Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is back in India's ODI squad for the three-match series in England this September while batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who last played an ODI in July 2021, also finds a place in the 50-overs team.
Goswami, 39, had missed the tour of Sri Lanka in July amid speculation about her international future. Rodrigues, meanwhile, was ruled out of the Hundred on the same day that the squad was named because of a wrist injury she sustained during the Commonwealth Games.
Kiran Prabhu Navgire, the batter from Maharashtra who plays for Nagaland, received her maiden call-up to India's T20I squad for the series that starts on September 10. Navgire, 27, grabbed eyeballs with her unbeaten 162 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy earlier this year. Hailing from Maharashtra, she represented Nagaland as a guest player and scored a chart-topping 525 runs, with 54 fours and 35 sixes. She also hit the fastest fifty in the Women's T20 Challenge in May while playing for Velocity.
Allrounder Dayalan Hemalatha, who played an ODI last year for the first time since February 2019, also found a place in both white-ball squads. She scored 272 runs for Railways in the 2021-22 domestic T20 tournament - the most for her side - and showed her all-round skills in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy - taking eight wickets and making 67 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 117.54 while batting in the lower-middle order.
While batter Harleen Deol was picked only in the ODI squad, legspinner Poonam Yadav, who was among the standbys for the Commonwealth Games, was not selected in either squad.
Meanwhile, the musical chairs for India's wicketkeeper slot continues with Richa Ghosh replacing Yastika Bhatia in the T20I setup. Taniya Bhatia continues to keep her spot across both white-ball formats.
India play three T20Is in England on September 10, 13 and 15, followed by three ODIs - part of the ICC Women's Championship - on September 18, 21 and 24.
T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Prabhu Navgire
ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues