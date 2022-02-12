Who was sold to whom, and who didn't get a bid?

The full list of players sold and unsold at the 2022 IPL player auction in Bengaluru. (Conversion rates as follows: USD 1 = INR 75 approx; INR 50 lakh = USD 66,000 approx; INR 1 crore = USD 133,000 approx; INR 10 crore = USD 1,330,000 approx)



Sold players

Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore David Warner (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.75 crore Quinton de Kock (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 7 crore Faf du Plessis (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Gujarat Titans for INR 6.25 crore Mohammed Shami (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 12.25 crore Shreyas Iyer (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Rajasthan Royals for INR 8 crore Trent Boult (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Punjab Kings for INR 9.25 crore Kagiso Rabada (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 7.25 crore Pat Cummins (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Rajasthan Royals for INR 5 crore R Ashwin (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 crore Shikhar Dhawan (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to

Unsold players