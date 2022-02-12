The full list of players sold and unsold at the 2022 IPL player auction in Bengaluru. (Conversion rates as follows: USD 1 = INR 75 approx; INR 50 lakh = USD 66,000 approx; INR 1 crore = USD 133,000 approx; INR 10 crore = USD 1,330,000 approx)
You'll also find ESPNcricinfo's up-to-date IPL squads here, and all our live updates and analysis on our blog.
Sold players
David Warner (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore
Quinton de Kock (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.75 crore
Faf du Plessis (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 7 crore
Mohammed Shami (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 6.25 crore
Shreyas Iyer (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 12.25 crore
Trent Boult (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 8 crore
Kagiso Rabada (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 9.25 crore
Pat Cummins (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 7.25 crore
R Ashwin (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5 crore
Shikhar Dhawan (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 crore
Unsold players
Gujarat Titans
Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals
India
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings
Indian Premier League
Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo