CSK sign Urvil Patel as a replacement for injured Vansh Bedi

Urvil turned heads in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 315 runs in six innings at an average of 78.75 and strike rate of nearly 230. Though his team, Gujarat, didn't qualify for the knockouts, Urvil came away as the top six-hitter in the competition, with 29 in six games. Rajat Patidar was the next best on the list with 27 sixes in ten matches.