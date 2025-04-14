Ferguson all but out of IPL with 'pretty serious injury'
He is "out indefinitely" according to Punjab Kings' fast-bowling coach James Hopes
Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been all but ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025, their fast-bowling coach James Hopes has said. Ferguson had hobbled off the field in their previous game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday after bowling just two balls in the game.
"Ferguson is out indefinitely, and the chances of us getting him back by the end of the tournament are very slim, I would have thought," Hopes said ahead of PBKS' match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur on Tuesday. "I think he has sustained a pretty serious injury."
Ferguson had pulled up after the second delivery of the sixth over against SRH and was seen holding the side of his left leg just below the hip. He had to leave the field after consultation with the physio and did not return to bowl again as SRH pulled off the second-highest successful chase in IPL history with eight wickets in hand.
Ferguson had only just recovered from a hamstring injury that he picked up in the ILT20 in the UAE, which forced him to miss the Champions Trophy in February. This is the third time since November 2024 that Ferguson has been injured. Before his hamstring issue in the ILT20, he had suffered a calf injury, which forced him to miss the ODIs against Sri Lanka late last year.
Ferguson played four games in the current IPL, for five wickets at an economy rate of 9.17.