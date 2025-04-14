Ferguson all but out of IPL with 'pretty serious injury'

"Ferguson is out indefinitely, and the chances of us getting him back by the end of the tournament are very slim, I would have thought," Hopes said ahead of PBKS' match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur on Tuesday. "I think he has sustained a pretty serious injury."

Ferguson had pulled up after the second delivery of the sixth over against SRH and was seen holding the side of his left leg just below the hip. He had to leave the field after consultation with the physio and did not return to bowl again as SRH pulled off the second-highest successful chase in IPL history with eight wickets in hand.

Ferguson had only just recovered from a hamstring injury that he picked up in the ILT20 in the UAE, which forced him to miss the Champions Trophy in February. This is the third time since November 2024 that Ferguson has been injured. Before his hamstring issue in the ILT20, he had suffered a calf injury, which forced him to miss the ODIs against Sri Lanka late last year.