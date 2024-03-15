Matches (11)
The Buzz

Jofra Archer turns up the heat - for the Karnataka State Cricket Association XI

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
English county Sussex arrived in India earlier this week for a pre-season tour, ahead of the start of the County Championship in April. They played a two-day warm-up match in Bengaluru against a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) XI, which started on Thursday. But then, a certain bowler decided to swap sides for the day!
Jofra ArcherSussexEngland

