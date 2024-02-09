Lance Morris ruled out of New Zealand tour, Michael Neser returns

Lance Morris has been ruled out of the Test tour to New Zealand opening the door for Michael Neser to return to the squad in what is otherwise a very settled Australia group for the two-match series.

Morris picked up a side strain during the third ODI against West Indies in Canberra and won't be able to take his place as back up to Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. The expectation is that those three will play both Tests against New Zealand - along with Nathan Lyon making it seven Tests in a row for the frontline bowlers - but Neser and Scott Boland will provide the support.

Neser has often been around the Australia set-up in recent years and was part of the World Test Championship final squad last year. His two Tests have both come in Adelaide - against England in 2021-22 and West Indies the following season. His Sheffield Shield numbers are significantly down this season with nine wickets at 50.33 but he is viewed as an ideal bowler for New Zealand.

"It's great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time and the conditions we expect," national selector George Bailey said."

The new-look batting order that came together against West Indies, with Steven Smith opening and Cameron Green at No. 4, will be given at least two more matches to settle in. After the New Zealand tour Australia have a long gap in Test cricket before the arrival of India for next summer's five-match home series.

Michael Neser has returned to Australia's Test squad • Getty Images

Matt Renshaw has retained his spot as the reserve batter having been earmarked as the next in line amid the reshuffle that followed David Warner's retirement.

The overall squad is relatively small at 14 names with the short flight between the two countries meaning replacements could come in reasonably easily. However, it could leave Australia a little exposed if an injury occurred shortly before a match or in the event of a concussion during a game especially around the wicketkeeper or spin bowler with no direct cover for Alex Carey or Nathan Lyon.

New Zealand are currently top of the World Test Championship following their opening victory over South Africa and will expect to consolidate that in Hamilton. The upcoming tour has grown in significance for Australia have they lost to West Indies at the Gabba.

"As we know every Test match provides vital opportunities to obtain valuable WTC points and we expect this tour will be a tough challenge against a very strong side who have been so consistent at home for a long period of time," Bailey said.

The first Test begins in Wellington on February 29 followed by the second in Christchurch on March 8.

Australia Test squad vs New Zealand