NZ women domestic contracts: Natalie Dodd opts out of Central Hinds' list

A few of New Zealand's provinces have announced their first round of contracted players. Here is a look at all the updates ahead of the upcoming season.

Central Hinds

Central Hinds' captain Natalie Dodd has opted out of the annual domestic contracting process for the forthcoming season as she is expecting her first child later this year. Dodd, a top-order batter and wicketkeeper, was the 2021 and 2023 Hinds Player of the Year and has been a vital cog in the side since moving to Central Districts from Northern Districts in 2018. Under her leadership, Hinds won the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield , New Zealand women's premier domestic one-day tournament, in 2018-19, with Dodd ending the competition as its highest run-getter.

They are coming off a good 2023-24 season, where Hinds made it to the Super Smash final in the summer, and took a mid-table finish from a weather-affected one-day campaign.

"As a team and as an association, first and foremost we're obviously thrilled for Natalie and her husband at this special time in their lives," Central Districts high-performance manager Dave Meiring said. "We completely support Natalie's decision to focus on family this summer, and it now presents an opportunity for others to put everything they have learned from her into practice on the field.

"She isn't retiring but, for now, it will be a case of several players stepping up to perform her usual roles."

Seam bowler Anna Gaging will join her identical twin sister Kate Gaging after being awarded a Central Hinds contract for the first time. Like her sister, the 23-year-old Anna also debuted as a teen in the 2020-21 season, and now has five caps across the two formats that Hinds play. She took her maiden four-wicket haul against Northern Districts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield earlier this year.

Anna is the only new name on the initial list of 12 players contracted for the 2024-25 season, with one name to be added later this month to fill the 13th and final spot in the group.

The captain hasn't been announced so far, but of the squad named, New Zealand international Hannah Rowe has previously led the team.

Contracted players: Aniela Apperley, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Flora Devonshire, Anna Gaging, Kate Gaging, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Ashtuti Kumar, Emma McLeod, Thamsyn Newton, Kerry Tomlinson NZC contracts: Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe

Canterbury Magicians

Allrounder Kate Anderson has rejoined the domestic list for Canterbury after missing out on an NZC central contract for 2024-25. Spin-bowling allrounder Harriet Graham earned her first domestic contract after being a part of the wider squad in recent seasons, even though she played only three matches last season in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

"We're committed to developing our young talent and ensuring they have the support and guidance needed to thrive at this level," head coach Rhys Morgan said. "The experience our senior players bring will be invaluable in helping our younger players grow and contribute to the team's success."