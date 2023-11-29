Rahul Dravid to continue as India's head coach

While the exact duration of his second term is not yet known, it will be at least until the 2024 T20 World Cup in June

Rahul Dravid will continue as India's head coach after accepting the BCCI's offer to extend his term. While the BCCI did not specify the duration of the extension, it will be at least until the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Dravid became the head coach in November 2021 for a two-year term that ended at the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup earlier this month. While India has risen to the top of the Test, ODI and T20I rankings under Dravid as coach, they were unable to win any ICC trophies - finishing as semi-finalists in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and runners-up in the 2023 World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup. India's run in the ODI World Cup was particularly impressive: they won all nine league games and the semi-final, before losing the final to Australia.

ESPNcricinfo learned that the BCCI wanted Dravid to stay on to ensure continuity to the structure he had put in place over the past two years, which might otherwise get disrupted under a new coach.

"The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable," Dravid said in a statement announcing his contract extension. "Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.

"I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence."

Dravid's first assignment in his second stint as head coach is India's tour of South Africa , which starts with three T20Is and three ODIs from December 10 followed by two Tests, in Centurion (from December 26) and Cape Town (from January 3). India then play a five-Test series against England at home, before the T20 World Cup in June.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said Dravid had the board's "full backing". "Team India is now a formidable unit across formats, and our top ranking in all three formats directly reflects his vision, guidance, and the roadmap he charted for the team," Shah said. "Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the head coach deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish. The head coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level."