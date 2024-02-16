'Relentless in his pursuit for excellence'
The cricket fraternity congratulated R Ashwin on his latest accomplishment
Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on reaching the incredible 500 Test wickets mark! Seeing your journey up close has been an absolute privilege. Here's to your continued success!#Ashwin #500wickets pic.twitter.com/GdZEMJuWUb— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 16, 2024
A champion bowler who never stops to learn. Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on this monumental achievement! Wonderful to see another Indian spinner joining the club.#Ashwin #IndvEng— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 16, 2024
No. 500 for @ashwinravi99 and so richly deserved. Terrific craftsman and relentless in his pursuit for excellence. Being the second fastest ever to the milestone is a top achievement. Many Congratulations Ash. pic.twitter.com/ycioqWbqoS— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 16, 2024
Congratulation to @ashwinravi99 on achieving the 500 Test wicket milestone. Many more to come pic.twitter.com/XANzv1Lcn7— Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) February 16, 2024
Outstanding achievement by @ashwinravi99 to pick up number 500.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 16, 2024
Amazing consistency through the years and almost a given that he will deliver when we need him.
Many congratulations, Ash. pic.twitter.com/kEw5tuKi68
500 wickets and still spinning strong! Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on this remarkable milestone @ashwinravi99— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 16, 2024
Legendary stuff @ashwinravi99 congratulations #500— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 16, 2024
500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2024
In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Cb48ZJE3XO
So happy for @ashwinravi99 on reaching the magnificent milestone. Top fella great pro and a good friend. Well done Ash Bhai. @BCCI— Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) February 16, 2024