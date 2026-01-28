Stokes, Moeen join England Lions coaching set-up for Pakistan series

England have largely relied on county competitions, winter franchise leagues and the Under-19s programme for the development of young players in white-ball formats in recent years but the tour marks a change in direction. The T20 series will be the Lions' first since late 2018, and they have not played a 50-over match since touring Sri Lanka in early 2023.

Stokes, England's Test captain, will use the tour as part of his rehabilitation from the groin injury he sustained while bowling in the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney earlier this month. He worked with Lions head coach Flintoff in a 'mentor' role at Northern Superchargers in the Hundred this summer and will link up with him again in Abu Dhabi.

Moeen, who on Wednesday reversed his retirement from English domestic cricket to join Yorkshire for the T20 Blast, will continue his transition into coaching on the tour. Flintoff's coaching staff also features Neil McKenzie, Sarah Taylor, Neil Killeen, Amar Rashid and Troy Cooley, who has recently been reappointed after elite national pace-bowling lead.

The 16-man T20 squad will be captained by Jordan Cox and also features Saqib Mahmood as he returns from knee surgery, with both players on hand nearby in the event of any England players sustaining injuries at the T20 World Cup, which runs concurrently. Mahmood was belatedly granted an India visa for the tournament last week, along with his fellow players of Pakistani heritage, Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed.

Moeen Ali and Stokes were long-time England team-mates • Getty Images

James Coles , who recently impressed in Sunrisers Eastern Cape's title-winning SA20 season, is a notable inclusion, while Nathan Sowter is rewarded for his excellent form for Durham and Oval Invincibles. Tom Moores also returns to the Lions set-up after a strong season for Nottinghamshire and Trent Rockets.

Dan Mousley, who won seven England caps in the Caribbean in late 2024, will captain a 17-man 50-over squad, which also includes Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew. Matthew Potts is also part of the squad, and will have the chance to put his nightmare performance in the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG behind him.

"It's exciting to have such a strong England Lions squad selected," Ed Barney, England's performance director, said in a press release. "This group brings a real blend of proven performers, exciting talent who have performed over the winter and retains an eye on future best.

"With limited 50-over cricket on offer, this series combined with tours over the remainder of 2026 will give players the opportunity to develop and deliver as we build towards the 2027 ICC Men's World Cup in South Africa."

The Lions are due to play two first-class matches and three List A games against South Africa A during their home summer, starting in late May, and will also play a warm-up match against Sri Lanka before their white-ball tour in late September.

T20 squad: Sonny Baker, Luc Benkenstein, James Coles, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox (capt), Scott Currie, Calvin Harrison, Eddie Jack, Saqib Mahmood, Ben McKinney, Tom Moores, Dan Mousley, Matt Revis, Will Smeed, Nathan Sowter, Mitchell Stanley, Asa Tribe.

50-over squad: Sonny Baker, Luc Benkenstein, James Coles, Sam Cook, Scott Currie, Calvin Harrison, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley (capt), Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Potts, Matt Revis, James Rew, Mitchell Stanley, Asa Tribe, James Wharton.