Dale Steyn gets emotional after South Africa qualify for first T20 World Cup final
It's clear how much South Africa making it to the 2024 World Cup final means to Dale Steyn, who suffered heartbreak in 2015 when he bowled the final over of the semi-final between New Zealand South Africa. New Zealand needed five to win off the final two balls and Grant Elliott hit him for a six. The lasting image from that match is of a devastated Steyn lying on the pitch and Elliott giving him a hand to lift him up.