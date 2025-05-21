Getting to know the real Sam Cook

Seam bowler Sam Cook will make his England debut when he plays the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, starting May 22. So who is he? You'll get the nerdy details elsewhere on ESPNcricinfo , but social media is where the juicy stuff is revealed.

In this quickfire interview, Cook gives cricket fans the lowdown on his favourite cheat meal, his dream Test wicket, his hidden talent, and more.

The most famous person he's ever met is the man who is going to captain him in his first Test: Ben Stokes

And who's his dream Test wicket? "I mean [Virat] Kohli has just retired, probably Steve Smith ," Cook says.

And who's the best bowler he's faced in the nets? Cook goes with Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan , describing the experience as "quite hard work".

What would be his alternative career to cricket? Cook has to think a bit, but he goes with an interesting choice in the end: a zookeeper. (Cue jokes about all the ducks he could raise?)

His hidden talent of DJ-ing will come useful in any dressing room or during rain interruptions, so that's good!

Who's the funniest cricketer he knows? That would be former Yorkshire batter Anthony McGrath , who worked in several coaching positions at Essex for nine seasons.

His cricketing hero is a Lancastrian - James Anderson , who finished his England career with 704 Test wickets, and who continues to play county cricket at the age of 42.

On the questions that trigger raging debates on the internet, Cook is on the right side (as per us): he prefers dogs over cats and will not abide with pineapple on pizza.