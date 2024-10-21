Watch New Zealand's musical celebrations after winning 2024 T20 World Cup

Matches (33)
New Zealand won their first T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the final in Dubai by 32 runs.
Very chill vibes here as they soak in that winning feeling.
Thirteen World Cups later, Sophie Devine finally lifted the trophy.
This is the version of "Don't Stop Believin'" that we all want to hear today.