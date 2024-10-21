Matches (33)
BAN vs SA (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Nepal vs USA (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Spring Challenge (1)
The Buzz

Watch New Zealand's musical celebrations after winning 2024 T20 World Cup

ESPNcricinfo staff
21-Oct-2024 • 52 mins ago
New Zealand won their first T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the final in Dubai by 32 runs.
Very chill vibes here as they soak in that winning feeling.
Thirteen World Cups later, Sophie Devine finally lifted the trophy.
This is the version of "Don't Stop Believin'" that we all want to hear today.

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback