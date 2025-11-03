Tom Moody joins Lucknow Super Giants as global director of cricket

Moody, who turned 60 in October, is among the most acclaimed coaches in the game, having been in charge of international and franchise teams for over two decades. Earlier this summer in England, as head coach, Moody oversaw Oval Invincibles' run to the Hundred title for the third successive year. He had also held a similar position at Desert Vipers in the ILT20 and had a successful stint with the franchise finishing runners-up in 2023 and 2025.

It is understood that both Surrey and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the owners of Mumbai Indians who bought a 49% stake in the Invincibles earlier this year, were keen to retain Moody. However, it is understood Moody opted to take the LSG offer as it gave him a larger role.

LSG, owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG), made Moody's appointment official via social media on Tuesday. They haven't yet confirmed the length of his contract.

Here's to new beginnings, Tom Moody! pic.twitter.com/NZElJO4AbO — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 4, 2025

Oval Invincibles responded to the development with: "Tom has been an integral part of the unprecedented success of the Oval Invincibles, and we are grateful for his outstanding leadership of the franchise team. Together, we have achieved great success, winning three titles in a row and Tom played a crucial role in building this winning culture.

"Everyone at the franchise respects Tom's decision to pursue a new and exciting opportunity. We thank him for his invaluable contributions over the past five years and wish him the very best for the future."

Moody will be returning to the IPL for the first time since leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after IPL 2022. It was the second time Moody had a coaching role at SRH, after a highly successful first stint between 2013 and 2019 which included a title win in 2016. He returned as director of cricket in 2021 but was moved to head coach the following season after fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss left the franchise.

At LSG, Moody will take over the role performed by former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan in IPL 2025. While LSG had appointed Zaheer for two years, the relationship lasted just one season with Zaheer parting ways with the franchise in September.

After making the playoffs in their first two IPL seasons in 2022 and 2023, LSG did not reach the knockouts in the previous two seasons. In 2025, they finished seventh with six wins from 14 games. It was a season of contrasting halves: LSG had five wins in their first eight matches but only one in the last six. Of the seven games they played at their home ground, the Ekana Stadium, they won only two.