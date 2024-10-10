Trevor Griffin named head coach of Somerset Women

Somerset have appointed Trevor Griffin as head coach of their women's team. Griffin, who has signed a two-year deal, previously had two spells coaching Western Storm in the women's regional structure.

He oversaw Storm's two Kia Super League successes between 2017 and 2019, before moving on to coach Sunrisers and London Spirit in the Hundred. He also had a four-season spell in charge of Sydney Thunder in the WBBL.

A former district sales manager with Nationwide, Griffin took an unusual route into coaching, via the Devon Cricket Board, Chance to Shine, and the University of Exeter. He worked for Canterbury Cricket in New Zealand before being offered the job of analyst and assistant coach at Western Storm, and was subsequently promoted to head coach when Caroline Foster stepped down.

Griffin returned to take charge of Storm in 2022 and will now oversee the reintegration between women's cricket and the county game at Taunton.

"I'm absolutely thrilled. To be the first Head Coach and lead Somerset Women into this new era is a huge honour and I'm really excited for the future," Griffin said. "Women's cricket is going from strength to strength, and we've seen tremendous growth in the southwest in recent years. To be able to build on this as we move forward with Somerset is incredibly motivating for staff and players alike.

"Somerset has a great history of supporting women's cricket, and I can't wait to share our knowledge and experience and work alongside their staff and players as we build a women's squad to compete for top honours, inspire others and entertain the fans."

Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said: "Trevor is a coach who has achieved domestic success both in England and in Australia. He has a really strong understanding of our domestic structure which will enable him to lead this team into an exciting new era for the women's game.

"He has built and developed key relationships with players and staff across the region during his time with Western Storm and he is someone who shares the values that we at Somerset adhere to both on and off the field.