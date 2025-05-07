Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2023-24

One-day internationals (3): Bangladesh 0, New Zealand 2



New Zealand's first one-day matches in Bangladesh for ten years had a momentous feel. Since their last series win here in October 2008, they had played seven bilateral matches, and lost them all. Their only success had come against South Africa, in the quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup.

Bangladesh had just returned from Sri Lanka, where victory in a dead game over eventual champions India had failed to mask a disappointing performance. Even so, here was an expectation they would beat New Zealand again.

The weather was the first setback. Though long after the monsoon, it had been rainy in Dhaka, and a downpour halted the first game with New Zealand struggling, not least against the pace of Mustafizur Rahman and the spin of Nasum Ahmed. In the second, Hasan Mahmud aborted his delivery stride to run out No. 8 Ish Sodhi, the non-striker, as he backed up.

Liton Das, captaining in place of Shakib Al Hasan (one of a number of first-choice players rested ahead of the World Cup), called Sodhi back. The gesture won praise from some quarters, but it cost Bangladesh precious runs.

In reply, only Tamim Iqbal, who had reversed his decision to retire, and Mahmudullah - also recalled - passed 21, as Sodhi took six for 39.