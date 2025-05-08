PBKS vs MI game likely to be shifted to Ahmedabad

The May 11 IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is likely to be shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad. The last-minute change is due to the escalation in tension across the India-Pakistan border

The MI game was PBKS's last game of this year in Dharamsala, their second home venue. Last Sunday, in their first game of the season in Dharamsala, they comfortably defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and this evening they are scheduled to play Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial match there.

MI were originally scheduled to be in Dharamsala today, but their travel plans were stalled after the IPL decided to have discussions on shifting the match.

Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have accepted the IPL's request to host the PBKS-MI game. GCA secretary Anil Patel said he was awaiting a final confirmation from the IPL, but pointed out that MI were scheduled to land in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening.