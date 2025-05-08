Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
News

PBKS vs MI game likely to be shifted to Ahmedabad

The last-minute change is due to the escalation in tension across the India-Pakistan border

Nagraj Gollapudi
08-May-2025 • 38 mins ago
Arshdeep Singh derailed the LSG chase inside the powerplay, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025, Dharamsala, May 4, 2025

Punjab Kings are likely to play their last home game in Ahmedabad  •  Getty Images

The May 11 IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is likely to be shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad. The last-minute change is due to the escalation in tension across the India-Pakistan border.
The MI game was PBKS's last game of this year in Dharamsala, their second home venue. Last Sunday, in their first game of the season in Dharamsala, they comfortably defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and this evening they are scheduled to play Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial match there.
MI were originally scheduled to be in Dharamsala today, but their travel plans were stalled after the IPL decided to have discussions on shifting the match.
Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have accepted the IPL's request to host the PBKS-MI game. GCA secretary Anil Patel said he was awaiting a final confirmation from the IPL, but pointed out that MI were scheduled to land in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening.
PBKS are currently third on the points table with 15 points from 11 games. MI are just one slot below, with 14 points from 12 games.
Mumbai IndiansPunjab KingsPBKS vs MIIndian Premier League

Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback