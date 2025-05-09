Matches (10)
Qalandars vs Zalmi, 28th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match (N), Rawalpindi, May 09, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Lahore QalandarsLahore Qalandars
944190.958
5
Peshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi
84408-0.082
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Fakhar Zaman
9 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 152.97 SR
Abdullah Shafique
9 M • 254 Runs • 31.75 Avg • 147.67 SR
Mohammad Haris
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 153.68 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 110.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Haris Rauf
8 M • 11 Wkts • 10.6 Econ • 15.54 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.11 Econ • 18 SR
AS Joseph
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 15 SR
L Wood
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 17.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LQ
PZ
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Asif Afridi 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Azab 
Bowler
Mohammad Naeem 
Batter
Momin Qamar 
Bowler
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Zaman Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days9 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League

