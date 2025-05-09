Matches (10)
Qalandars vs Zalmi, 28th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match (N), Rawalpindi, May 09, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Qalandars
L
W
W
NR
L
Zalmi
L
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 152.97 SR
9 M • 254 Runs • 31.75 Avg • 147.67 SR
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 153.68 SR
PZ10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 110.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LQ8 M • 11 Wkts • 10.6 Econ • 15.54 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.11 Econ • 18 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 15 SR
PZ8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 17.8 SR
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|9 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League News
Roussouw, Nawaz tons hand United a drubbing
Gladiators posted the highest ever PSL total of 263 for 3 and claimed the top spot
Stats - Quetta Gladiators record the highest total in PSL history
They made 263 with Rossouw and Nawaz scoring centuries in the same innings, which was a first for the league
PSL to continue despite Pakistan-India border tensions
ESPNcricinfo understands there is mixed opinion among English players at the PSL, with some considering leaving and others wanting to stay
Zalmi keep playoff hopes alive after crushing Sultans
Led by Daniyal, all six Zalmi bowlers got among the wickets to skittle Sultans for 108