India to play two Tests on all-format tour of South Africa in 2023-24

The WTC 2023-25 Tests will played after the two teams face-off in three T20Is and three ODIs

South Africa will begin their 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle with a two-Test series against India at home later this year. The Tests will take place over the traditional Boxing Day and New Year period, at SuperSport Park and Newlands respectively. The New Year's Test returns to Cape Town after a four-year absence following the Covid-19 pandemic and South Africa playing in Australia over last year's festive season.

The Tests will be South Africa's first since beating West Indies 2-0 at home in March this year, and the second of India's WTC campaign, following their ongoing matches in the West Indies. The Tests will come at the end of a tour that will begin with three T20Is, and will also include three ODIs.

South Africa's big five venues - Kingsmead, St George's Park, the Wanderers, SuperSport Park and Newlands - along with Paarl's Boland Park will all get a taste of the action but there are no matches planned in the country's central region, which includes Bloemfontein and Kimberley. Durban, where a significant proportion of the Indian diaspora in South Africa is based, will only host one match, the first T20I.

"This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game," Lawson Naidoo, CSA chair, said in a statement. "The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation."

"The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates," Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said.