Looking at the possibility of a washout, or serious interruptions, in the high-stakes IPL 2025 contest between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday night in Mumbai, DC co-owner Parth Jindal has requested the IPL to move the match to another city.

If MI win on Wednesday, they are through to the playoffs; if DC win, neither team is through, and the fight for that final playoffs spot goes into their final league games - both of them have a game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) left after this one. In an email, accessed by ESPNcricinfo, to the IPL on Tuesday, Jindal pointed out that the "virtual quarter final is also expected to be washed out".

"The forecast in Mumbai is for heavy rains and there is a strong likelihood that the game will be washed out," he wrote. "Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league it is my request that tomorrow's game also be moved to a different location as we have known for the better part of 6 days that the forecast for 21st in Mumbai is for heavy showers."