Matches (16)
IPL (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WWCQ Warm-up (3)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
NEP Under-19 vs AFG Under-19, 3rd unofficial Youth ODI at Kathmandu, NEP-U19 vs AFG-U19, Apr 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd unofficial Youth ODI, Mulpani, April 09, 2025, Afghanistan Under-19s tour of Nepal
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NEP Under-19
W
W
W
L
L
AFG Under-19
L
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:56
Match details
|Mulpani Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|9 April 2025 - day (50-over match)