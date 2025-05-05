Matches (15)
IPL (3)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
PSL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
Maiwand vs Pamir, 2nd Match at Nangarhar, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Nangarhar, May 05 - 08, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Maiwand
W
W
W
L
L
Pamir
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 17:13
Match details
|Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground, Nangarhar
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|5,6,7,8 May 2025 - day (4-day match)