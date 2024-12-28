Matches (6)
Stars vs Thunder, 14th Match at Canberra,BBL 2024, Dec 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Canberra, December 28, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Stars
L
L
L
L
L
Thunder
L
L
A
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 249 Runs • 35.57 Avg • 140.67 SR
8 M • 225 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 197.36 SR
10 M • 281 Runs • 31.22 Avg • 115.63 SR
10 M • 206 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 132.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 17.14 SR
4 M • 4 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 19.75 SR
ST9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 15.23 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 25.5 SR
Squad
MS
ST
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|28 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
