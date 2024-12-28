Matches (6)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Super Smash (1)
BBL 2024 (1)

Stars vs Thunder, 14th Match at Canberra,BBL 2024, Dec 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Canberra, December 28, 2024, Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MP Stoinis
10 M • 249 Runs • 35.57 Avg • 140.67 SR
GJ Maxwell
8 M • 225 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 197.36 SR
CT Bancroft
10 M • 281 Runs • 31.22 Avg • 115.63 SR
O Davies
10 M • 206 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 132.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GJ Maxwell
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 17.14 SR
PM Siddle
4 M • 4 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 19.75 SR
DR Sams
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 15.23 SR
T Sangha
9 M • 8 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 25.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS
ST
Player
Role
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Hilton Cartwright 
Middle order Batter
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Sam Harper 
Top order Batter
Campbell Kellaway 
Middle order Batter
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Hamish McKenzie 
Bowler
Jonathan Merlo 
Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Joel Paris 
Bowler
Thomas Rogers 
Top order Batter
Peter Siddle 
Bowler
Mark Steketee 
Bowler
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Doug Warren 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days28 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS33060.657
MR32141.496
PS42240.565
BH3214-0.270
AS31220.169
ST21120.073
HH2112-2.187
MS4040-1.047
Full Table