Sixers vs Stars, 11th Match at Sydney,BBL 2024, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (N), Sydney, December 26, 2024, Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Tomorrow
7:05 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
8 M • 281 Runs • 40.14 Avg • 130.69 SR
MC Henriques
10 M • 244 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 129.78 SR
BJ Webster
10 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 115.27 SR
MP Stoinis
10 M • 235 Runs • 33.57 Avg • 143.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 14 SR
SA Abbott
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.07 Econ • 17.3 SR
GJ Maxwell
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 15.42 SR
Usama Mir
2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SS
MS
Player
Role
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Jackson Bird 
Bowler
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Joel Davies 
Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Jack Edwards 
Batter
Moises Henriques 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Hayden Kerr 
Allrounder
Ben Manenti 
Bowler
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Kurtis Patterson 
Middle order Batter
Mitchell Perry 
Bowler
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jordan Silk 
Middle order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.05 start, First Session 18.05-19.35, Interval 19.35-19.55, Second Session 19.55-21.25
Match days26 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Finch calls for Renegades move unless Marvel surface improves

The outfield for the ground's first game of the BBL season came in for significant criticism with the tournament boss saying it was "presented poorly"

Rogers, middle order help Renegades edge past Scorchers despite late hiccups

Renegades' chase featured cameos from Bethell, Seifert and Evans even as there was a middle-order collapse

McSweeney seals thriller for Heat days after Test omission

The 25-year-old got Heat home in an innings of composure and character.

Brisbane Heat sign Tom Banton as injury replacement

Tom Alsop has been ruled out of the season due to injury

Dwarshuis gives Sixers last-ball win in thrilling Sydney derby

Sixers needed 15 from the last over, and then seven off the last two, but Dwarshuis' six off the penultimate ball sealed the deal

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR32141.496
BH22040.456
SS22040.427
PS31220.191
AS31220.169
ST21120.073
HH2112-2.187
MS3030-1.005
Full Table