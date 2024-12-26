Matches (4)
Sixers vs Stars, 11th Match at Sydney,BBL 2024, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match (N), Sydney, December 26, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
W
W
L
W
W
Stars
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS8 M • 281 Runs • 40.14 Avg • 130.69 SR
10 M • 244 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 129.78 SR
10 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 115.27 SR
10 M • 235 Runs • 33.57 Avg • 143.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 14 SR
SS10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.07 Econ • 17.3 SR
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 15.42 SR
MS2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SS
MS
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.05 start, First Session 18.05-19.35, Interval 19.35-19.55, Second Session 19.55-21.25
|Match days
|26 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
