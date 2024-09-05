Matches (10)
Falcons vs Trinbago, 8th Match at North Sound, CPL 2024, Sep 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), North Sound, September 05, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Andrew
4 M • 123 Runs • 41 Avg • 128.12 SR
Fakhar Zaman
4 M • 121 Runs • 30.25 Avg • 130.1 SR
N Pooran
9 M • 327 Runs • 40.88 Avg • 169.43 SR
KU Carty
4 M • 194 Runs • 97 Avg • 150.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SK Springer
4 M • 6 Wkts • 11.45 Econ • 11 SR
Imad Wasim
4 M • 5 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 18 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 15.3 SR
SP Narine
8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 20 SR
SQUAD
ABF
TKR
PLAYER
ROLE
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Teddy Bishop 
Batter
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Kofi James 
Bowler
Joshua James 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Kelvin Pitman 
Bowler
Roshon Primus 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Hayden Walsh 
Bowler
Match details
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Series
Season2024
Match days5 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SLK22041.503
BR11022.363
TKR11022.200
GAW11020.150
STKNP3122-1.210
ABF4040-0.937
Full Table