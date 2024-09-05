Matches (10)
Falcons vs Trinbago, 8th Match at North Sound, CPL 2024, Sep 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), North Sound, September 05, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Falcons
L
L
L
L
Trinbago
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 00:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ABF4 M • 123 Runs • 41 Avg • 128.12 SR
ABF4 M • 121 Runs • 30.25 Avg • 130.1 SR
TKR9 M • 327 Runs • 40.88 Avg • 169.43 SR
TKR4 M • 194 Runs • 97 Avg • 150.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ABF4 M • 6 Wkts • 11.45 Econ • 11 SR
ABF4 M • 5 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 18 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 15.3 SR
TKR8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 20 SR
SQUAD
ABF
TKR
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|5 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
