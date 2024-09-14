Matches (17)
Royals vs Amazon, 16th Match at Bridgetown, CPL 2024, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (N), Bridgetown, September 14, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
L
L
W
W
W
Amazon
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 00:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 189 Runs • 21 Avg • 152.41 SR
9 M • 169 Runs • 24.14 Avg • 110.45 SR
GAW10 M • 352 Runs • 50.29 Avg • 136.43 SR
GAW10 M • 186 Runs • 31 Avg • 161.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 16 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 14.68 SR
BR9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.78 Econ • 19.7 SR
GAW10 M • 20 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 10.95 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 13.5 SR
Squad
BR
GAW
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|14 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
