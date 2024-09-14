Matches (17)
AFG vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Royals vs Amazon, 16th Match at Bridgetown, CPL 2024, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Bridgetown, September 14, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BR Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bat
BR Win & Bowl
GAW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RRS Cornwall
10 M • 189 Runs • 21 Avg • 152.41 SR
A Athanaze
9 M • 169 Runs • 24.14 Avg • 110.45 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 352 Runs • 50.29 Avg • 136.43 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 186 Runs • 31 Avg • 161.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JO Holder
10 M • 16 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 14.68 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.78 Econ • 19.7 SR
Imran Tahir
10 M • 20 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 10.95 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 13.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BR
GAW
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Kadeem Alleyne 
Bowler
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Shamarh Brooks 
Top order Batter
Rivaldo Clarke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Nathan Sealy 
-
Ramon Simmonds 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Isai Thorne 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Kevin Wickham 
Top order Batter
Nyeem Young 
Bowler
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Series
Season2024
Match days14 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW33062.527
BR33061.074
SLK5326-0.133
TKR32140.810
ABF7254-0.550
STKNP7162-1.146
Full Table