Mayank Agarwal 175 steers Yorkshire towards Division One safety

Yorkshire 314 for 5 (Agarwal 175, Lyth 69) trail Durham 346 (Raine 101, White 5-69) by 32 runs

Yorkshire had the better of day two of their final-round Rothesay County Championship clash with Durham at Headingley to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation, with Mayank Agarwal 's superb 175 in turn increasing their visitors' fear of the drop.

This was a batter's day in sunny Leeds, where two men posted centuries. Durham allrounder Ben Raine was the first, advancing from 87 not out overnight to a superb 101. Unfortunately for him, though, Durham could only convert a 322 for 7 score into 346 all out, with new-ball seamer Jack White completing an impressive 5 for 69.

Indian overseas batter Agarwal - 20 fours and five sixes in 195 balls - followed Raine to three figures as the hosts then replied with a commanding 314 for 5 from 86 overs. He shared a second-wicket 127 either side of lunch with opener Adam Lyth , whose 69 came on his 38th birthday.

Yorkshire started this week seventh in Division One on 146 points, six clear of second-bottom Durham but with a better most-wins tiebreaker record. They needed 10 points to survive. Five of those have been accrued, and a draw will be enough from here.

For Durham, although it's not yet certain, they will likely have to win this game to stay up. Should Hampshire lose to Surrey, a draw would be enough. Hampshire have the advantage in Southampton.

Durham's innings was wrapped up inside an eventful first eight overs of the day which saw White claim all three wickets and Raine reach his second career first-class century.

White bowled Matthew Potts and Daniel Hogg in the 100th over, his second of the day. Potts, bowled through the gate, lost his middle stump and Hogg was beaten on the outside edge and lost off. Raine and Potts had shared 87 for the eighth wicket from late evening onwards on day one, aggressively advancing Durham from 245 for 7.

Raine reached his hundred off 101 balls as he took the majority of the strike away from last man Shafiqullah Ghafari before top-edging a swish at White to third-man to end the innings.

Raine's influence on the contest was extended amidst a tight start to Yorkshire's reply, him trapping Fin Bean lbw stuck on the crease as the score slipped to 9 for 1 after seven overs. Potts and Raine started with three successive maidens before the latter's strike.

So, despite good batting conditions, Lyth and Agarwal had to be watchful. They were, but not so much that the runs didn't come. Lyth was strong through the off side and Agarwal full of touch as he recovered from two ducks in three previous innings for Yorkshire.

Touch, yes. But there was also increasing power. Both he and Lyth reached afternoon fifties, the latter first off 102 balls. Agarwal's came off 84 balls with a six down the ground off Afghan Ghafari's legspin.

Shortly afterwards, Ghafari had Lyth caught at slip by Potts via a deflection off wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson - 136 for 2 in the 41st over. But Durham needed more.

Agarwal then took on Ghafari, hitting him for three more sixes before tea - two down the ground in an over and another pulled over midwicket to get him to a 122-ball century.

Yorkshire reached the break at 198 for 2. But shortly afterwards, Raine bowled James Wharton and then had Jonny Bairstow caught behind with 203 on the board.

Agarwal's presence was a calming influence, however, and went on to 150 off 176 balls. He pulled Potts for another six. Ghafari did gain revenge for the earlier sixes when the 34-year-old right-hander miscued to long-on at 281 for 5 in the 75th over, Yorkshire's deficit now 65.