Matches (20)
Asia Cup (2)
AUS v NZ (A) (1)
ENG-U19 v AUS-U19 (1)
PAK v SA (W) (1)
SA v AUS (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (3)
ENG v NZ (1)
CPL 2023 (1)
WCPL 2023 (1)
RHF Trophy (4)
Stumps
Chester-le-Street, September 03 - 06, 2023, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Sussex FlagSussex
266
Durham FlagDurham
(99 ov) 424/5

Day 2 - Durham lead by 158 runs.

Current RR: 4.28
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Table
Playing XI
BetNEW
Report

Lees, Clark hundreds help Durham into position of strength

Fifties for Borthwick, Robinson and de Leede as home side ease towards big first-innings lead

ECB Reporters Network
04-Sep-2023 • 35 mins ago
Alex Lees led the way with his fifth century of the season&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Alex Lees led the way with his fifth century of the season  •  Getty Images

Durham 424 for 5 (Lees 103, Clark 102*, de Leede 71*, Robinson 67, Borthwick 56) lead Sussex 266 by 158 runs
Alex Lees and Graham Clark scored centuries to manoeuvre Durham into a match-winning position against Sussex on day two of their LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two clash at Seat Unique Riverside.
Lees continued his outstanding form this season with a knock of 103 from 155 balls to provide the foundation of the innings, notching his fifth Championship century of the season. He shared a stand of 146 with Scott Borthwick, who notched a gritty fifty in support of the left-hander.
Clark capitalised on a weary Sussex bowling attack late in the day with a flurry of boundaries to notch his second hundred of the term. Ollie Robinson and Bas de Leede compounded Durham's position of strength with half-centuries of their own. At the close, the home side moved into a dominant 158-run lead with five wickets remaining with Clark and de Leede still at the crease.
In need of early wickets to shift the momentum of the game, Sussex did not have to wait long for the breakthrough as Aristides Karvelas found Michael Jones' outside edge from the fourth ball of the day. But, Lees settled into his rhythm to counterattack for the hosts, taking three boundaries from Karvelas' second over.
The former England opener eased his way to his fifty from 72 balls, featuring two impressive strikes against Karvelas and Jack Carson that cleared the rope. Borthwick offered a reassuring complement at the other end, although he was not quite as fluent. Borthwick survived an inside edge and a nick through the slip cordon before finding his timing to post his third fifty of the campaign.
Lees and Borthwick shared a stand worth 146 for the second wicket before Carson found bounce out of the surface to prise out the Durham skipper for 56. Jaydev Unadkat then claimed the important wicket of David Bedingham, who picked out square-leg with a loose shot.
Lees remained unfettered at the other end and continued his outstanding Championship form by registering another century, handing the England selectors yet another reminder of his talent.
However, he was becalmed after reaching three figures through a spell of accurate bowling from Unadkat. The introduction of Carson brought the mistake from the left-hander as he steered a slog-sweep straight to Hudson-Prentice on the leg-side boundary.
Robinson worked to keep Durham in charge of the contest, having not played a competitive game in six weeks after being left out of Northern Superchargers' line-up for their Hundred matches. The wicketkeeper showed no signs of rust and produced a fluent knock of 67 from 66 balls, including 10 fours and one maximum before he was pinned lbw by Carson.
Durham still had work ahead of them to turn a solid position into a match-winning opportunity. Clark and de Leede absorbed pressure initially from Carson and James Coles before the arrival of the new ball. The duo then pressed the accelerator to push the hosts into a 100-run lead producing a flurry of boundaries to punish an ailing attack, adding 77 from the opening 13 overs from the new ball.
Clark earned his reward for a solid defence and brought up his fourth half-century of the term, while de Leede was not far behind him in recording his third fifty, sharing an unbeaten stand of 159.
Clark upped the ante in the closing overs and surged through the nineties with three successive boundaries to record a deserved ton, capping an excellent day for the hosts in their bid to secure promotion.
Alex LeesGraham ClarkSussexDurhamSussex vs DurhamCounty Championship Division Two

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Durham Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AZ Lees
caught103155
MA Jones
caught615
SG Borthwick
caught5692
DG Bedingham
caught919
OG Robinson
lbw6766
G Clark
not out102149
BFW de Leede
not out7199
Extras(b 4, lb 3, nb 2, w 1)
Total424(5 wkts; 99 ovs)
<1 / 2>
County Championship Division Two
TEAMMWLDPT
DURH12*515177
WORCS12*425138
GLAM12*1010123
LEICS11*226114
SUSS11*109114
DERBS11*03785
GLOUC12*04684
YORKS11*12654
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved