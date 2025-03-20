Matches (10)
KZN-Inland vs Border, 19th Match at Pietermaritzburg, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Mar 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Pietermaritzburg, March 20 - 23, 2025, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KZN-Inland
W
W
L
D
D
Border
L
L
D
W
W
Match details
|City Oval, Pietermaritzburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20,21,22,23 March 2025 - day (4-day match)