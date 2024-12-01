Matches (10)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SA vs SL (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (4)
GSL 2024 (1)
Rangpur vs Victoria, 5th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Providence, December 01, 2024, Global Super League
What will be the toss result?
RAR Win & Bat
VIC Win & Bat
RAR Win & Bowl
VIC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rangpur
W
L
L
L
T
Victoria
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RAR10 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 131.16 SR
RAR10 M • 136 Runs • 19.43 Avg • 134.65 SR
VIC2 M • 64 Runs • 64 Avg • 136.17 SR
VIC1 M • 36 Runs • 0 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RAR10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 19.77 SR
RAR1 M • 5 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 4.8 SR
VIC1 M • 1 Wkt • 4.25 Econ • 24 SR
VIC1 M • 1 Wkt • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
RAR
VIC
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|01 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global Super League News
Meet the Global Super League, a new T20 tournament of tournaments
The Guyana-based league is aiming to become a Champions League T20 replacement of sorts
CWI sanctioned Global Super League set to launch in Guyana on November 26
The tournament will feature teams from five different countries with a prize money of US$1 million
Global Super League to feature Amazon Warriors, Qalandars, Hampshire, Rangpur and Victoria
The annual event will feature different teams from around the world each year