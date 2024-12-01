Matches (10)
Rangpur vs Victoria, 5th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Providence, December 01, 2024, Global Super League
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nurul Hasan
10 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 131.16 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 136 Runs • 19.43 Avg • 134.65 SR
JW Wells
2 M • 64 Runs • 64 Avg • 136.17 SR
K Gore
1 M • 36 Runs • 0 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 19.77 SR
ZJ Chappell
1 M • 5 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 4.8 SR
C Stow
1 M • 1 Wkt • 4.25 Econ • 24 SR
CJ Anderson
1 M • 1 Wkt • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
RAR
Nurul Hasan † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Afif Hossain 
Allrounder
Arafat Sunny 
Bowler
Zak Chappell 
Bowler
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Kamrul Islam 
Bowler
Khushdil Shah 
Middle order Batter
Wayne Madsen 
Batter
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mohammad Saifuddin 
Bowling Allrounder
Rishad Hossain 
Bowler
Saif Hassan 
Top order Batter
Soumya Sarkar 
Batting Allrounder
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024/25
Match days01 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global Super League

TeamMWLPT
VIC1102
GAW2112
HANTS1102
RAR1010
LQ1010
Full Table