Montreal vs Vancouver, 6th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Brampton, July 28, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Montreal Tigers FlagMontreal Tigers
Vancouver Knights FlagVancouver Knights
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 00:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CA Lynn
10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 131.38 SR
SE Rutherford
9 M • 220 Runs • 44 Avg • 130.17 SR
H Thaker
9 M • 137 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 117.09 SR
DS Airee
3 M • 71 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 92.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.18 Econ • 12.92 SR
Kaleem Sana
10 M • 4 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 51 SR
R Trumpelmann
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 12.53 SR
H Thaker
9 M • 6 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 28 SR
CAA Centre, Brampton
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days28 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
TON11022.068
MOT11021.650
BTM1010-1.650
VAK1010-2.068
Full Table