Montreal vs Vancouver, 6th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Brampton, July 28, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Montreal
L
W
W
W
W
Vancouver
W
W
L
L
L
Ground time: 00:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MOT10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 131.38 SR
9 M • 220 Runs • 44 Avg • 130.17 SR
VAK9 M • 137 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 117.09 SR
3 M • 71 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 92.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.18 Econ • 12.92 SR
MOT10 M • 4 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 51 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 12.53 SR
VAK9 M • 6 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 28 SR
SQUAD
MOT
VAK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|28 July 2024 - day (20-over match)